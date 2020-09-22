ALLOUEZ, Wisc., (WFRV) -There are many ways to communicate Spanish or Latin culture. Such is the case with Eduin Fraga.

Love and marriage brought the Cuban artist to Northeast Wisconsin where he watches the struggles of his new homeland and thinks of the old.

You step into his home studio and you feel as if you are walking down a street in Havana. With vivid cultures and newspaper articles, Fraga brings greater dimension to his seering images on what ails society.

When Local 5 recently visited with Fraga for Hispanic Heritage Month, he was working on a huge piece or art called protest.

“I did newspaper on canvas,” explains Fraga. “I work over this canvas with different colored newspaper. In the end I put on some article. Then some painting . Charcoal and acrylic.”

Fraga also does special requests and living in the Green Bay area is often asked to do original works portraying the Packers.

Again, he weaves newspaper clippings with memorable game day images for work that is truly unique and truly him.