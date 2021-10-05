Gaby Gamboa of La Mas Grande radio brings cultures together in NE Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WFRV) – One way to spotlight the impact of the Hispanic community is through communication on a large scale.

In any language, Gaby Gamboa of La Mas Grande Radio has a true gift that brings communities together.

The Mexican immigrant is the voice of the first and still only 24-hour Spanish-speaking radio station in Northeast Wisconsin.

“They trust me,” Gamboa says of her audience, “They call me and they ask me and I’m that connection.”

She’s a one-woman powerhouse who is the general manager as well as announcer. She oversees community outreach and advertising and during the pandemic provides the calming voice to a community uncertain about Covid-19.

“We come to this country, but we don’t know everything,” Gamboa told Local 5 News. “The best way to learn and be better is through radio.”

For as much as Gaby is a bridge from the English to Spanish speaking world she also wants to tap into American advertisers with her unique perspective having come here from Mexico and deciding Wisconsin is where she wants to stay.

“I came here, no English,” admits Gamboa. “But, I wasn’t going to stop. You have to learn something. So, I go to school. I push myself and now I’m here.”