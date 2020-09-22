Green Bay Ballroom represents universal appeal of Latin dance

Hispanic Heritage Month

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) -As we all realize the continued importance of social distancing, it turns out some of the most beautiful Latin dances can be done solo.

HeeJu Matuszak is the owner of Green Bay Ballroom. She recently stopped by the Local 5 studio to demonstrate a solo salsa for the Hispanic Heritage Special.

“I was 12 years old when I started professionally training in ballroom dancing,” Matuszak tells Local 5. “It was an after school program in Seoul South Korea and I instantly fell in love with Latin dancing.”

Green Bay Ballroom is slowly getting folks back into the swing of things. Of course adjustments in instruction are made given the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even with social distancing, she says the Latin dance still has the ability to stir the soul and lift the spirits.

“It brings much warmth between people,” she says. “It has social interaction and brings so much in depth. Understanding of each other. Between dancers. You don’t need to speak a word. You just move through the music and feel the rhythm.”

Feeling the rhythm and stretching your boundaries. Culture coming full circle.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Valders cross country eyes more success in unprecedented season

High School Sports Xtra 9/20: Fall Preview with Ricardo Arguello

Notre Dame opens with shutout win over Kaukauna

WPGA Championship wraps up at Green Bay Country Club, Smith shoots 68 to win

HSSPX: Clintonville's Wederath defies blindness to take court

High School Sports Xtra - Area Football Previews