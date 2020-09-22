Newly immigrated Hispanics and Latinos find a home at Casa Hispana

Hispanic Heritage Month

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) For 14 years, Casa Hispana has tried to make the Fox Valley feel like home to newly immigrated Hispanics and Latinos.

Ernesto Gonzales, President of Casa Hispana says, “A lot of people that were moving in would not know where to go. At Casa Hispana, people could have a sense of belonging, in that respect, and interact within their own culture.”

Since many arrive with only the hope of a better life, Casa Hispana provides the essentials for life.

Gonzales says, “Casa Hispana provides food, clothing, healthcare and other medical needs.”

Casa Hispana also provides help for women who have to walk through their doors alone.

Betty Ramos is a single parent, from Mexico, with five kids and has received help from Casa Hispana.

“Casa Hispana helps you with food and with home necessities. I’m very thankful for Ernesto. I can always count on him for his support and for giving me so much help,” says Betty Ramos.

Realizing education is key to prosperity, Casa Hispana has awarded more than $80,000 to over 120 students.

Gonzales says, “I have a satisfaction from getting people the help they need. It is an excellent feeling.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Valders cross country eyes more success in unprecedented season

High School Sports Xtra 9/20: Fall Preview with Ricardo Arguello

Notre Dame opens with shutout win over Kaukauna

WPGA Championship wraps up at Green Bay Country Club, Smith shoots 68 to win

HSSPX: Clintonville's Wederath defies blindness to take court

High School Sports Xtra - Area Football Previews