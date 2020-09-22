Newly immigrated Hispanics and Latinos find a home at Casa Hispana

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) For 14 years, Casa Hispana has tried to make the Fox Valley feel like home to newly immigrated Hispanics and Latinos.

Ernesto Gonzales, President of Casa Hispana says, “A lot of people that were moving in would not know where to go. At Casa Hispana, people could have a sense of belonging, in that respect, and interact within their own culture.”

Since many arrive with only the hope of a better life, Casa Hispana provides the essentials for life.

Gonzales says, “Casa Hispana provides food, clothing, healthcare and other medical needs.”

Casa Hispana also provides help for women who have to walk through their doors alone.

Betty Ramos is a single parent, from Mexico, with five kids and has received help from Casa Hispana.

“Casa Hispana helps you with food and with home necessities. I’m very thankful for Ernesto. I can always count on him for his support and for giving me so much help,” says Betty Ramos.

Realizing education is key to prosperity, Casa Hispana has awarded more than $80,000 to over 120 students.

Gonzales says, “I have a satisfaction from getting people the help they need. It is an excellent feeling.”