GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay-based salon is working to be a Wisconsin business that any and everyone can feel welcome in.

Over on the east side, staff with the Main Salon & Spa say they pride themselves on how the business focuses on “enhancing the beauty in you.” For founder and Master Barber Betz Castro Rodriguez, the journey entering the cosmetology industry started off, with what some would say, a rather ‘rough cut.’

After getting a bad haircut, Castro Rodriguez said he decided to take the scissors into his own hands and fix his hair. By the time he was done, a colleague recommended he go into the industry himself.

So, the Puerto Rican-born man made the move from Milwaukee up to Green Bay and started cosmetology school. After that was done, Castro Rodriguez said he began working at different salons and barber shops, until it was time to open his own business.

The Main Salon & Spa was started from a desire of its owner to create a place that could be inviting to his diverse population of clients, no matter their background.

“It came to a point where my clientele was very diverse… I wanted to have a place where everyone felt welcome and there were some locations it was fine but there were some locations where all my clientele felt welcome,” explained Castro Rodriguez.

The Main Salon & Spa customers can attest to that treatment. Ann DeNamur explains how grateful she is for getting recommended the Green Bay-based business five years ago because she won’t go anywhere else.

“It’s really top-notch, it really is. I’ve never been more welcome when you walk in the door and everybody is so nice and he always greets me wherever he is,” she said.

The salon will be celebrating 12 years of being in business this year. More than a decade of time welcoming guests and showing them that “we enhance the beauty in you.”

Main Salon & Spa is on Main Street on the East side of Green Bay, clients can book appointments with both Castro Rodriguez as well as the numerous other talented staff members by going to its website, or calling (920) 544-5566.

Local 5 will be highlighting the rich and amazing culture of the Latino community, right here in northeast Wisconsin every Monday through Friday during our 4 p.m. newscast. The Hispanic Heritage Special, hosted by Michele McCormack, premieres Monday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m.