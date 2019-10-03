All roads lead to The Jimmy Awards

High School Theater

(WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin theatre students will be competing for an opportunity to represent the region in the 11th annual Jimmy Awards®/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) in New York City.

The program impacts more than 100,000 students who participate in high school musical theatre competitions throughout the United States.

The program sends a Best Actress and Best Actor winner from each of these competitions to New York for a week-long theatre intensive of coaching and rehearsals with industry professionals in preparation for a one-night-only talent showcase on Broadway.

Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $2,000,000 in educational scholarships. 

For more information, please visit www.JimmyAwards.com.

