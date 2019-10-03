Center Stage Program Participant Performance Dates

Mark your calendar, it’s theater season!
Below are the dates for all 23 schools participating in the Center Stage Program presented by the Fox Cities Performing Art Center in partnership with WFRV Local 5.
- Neenah – Seussical – October 9-13
- Kaukauna – Peter Pan – Oct 31-November 2
- Mishicot – South Pacific – November 1-3
- Denmark – Mamma Mia! – November 1-3/8-10
- Appleton East – Pajama Game – November 1-3/7-9
- De Pere – The Wedding Singer – November 7-9
- Brillion – Once Upon a Mattress – November 7-10
- Fond du Lac – Curtains – November 7-10
- Hortonville – Seussical – November 7-10
- New London – Rock of Ages – November 8-10
- Little Chute – Beauty and the Beast – November 15-16
- Preble – Mamma Mia! – November 15-16/22-23
- Menasha – Cinderella – November 22-24
- Ashwaubenon – Les Miserables – November 22-24/30-1
- Green Bay East – White Christmas – December 5-7/13-14
- Green Bay Southwest – Chicago – Jan 31-2/Feb7-8
- Luxemburg-Casco – Fiddler on the Roof – February 21-23
- Pulaski – Beauty and the Beast – February 22-23/29/March 1
- Fox Valley Lutheran – Fiddler on the Roof – March 6-8
- St Mary’s Catholic – TBD – March 5-8/13-15
- Winnebago Lutheran Academy – Matilda – March 12-15
- Weyauwega-Fremont – Mary Poppins – March 27-29
- Green Bay West – Into the Woods – March 27-28/April 2-4