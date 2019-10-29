Director’s Cut: De Pere High School presents The Wedding Singer! (Nov. 7-9)

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere High School Players are excited to present The Wedding Singer! The show opens on November 7 and runs through November 9.

Tickets are sold at the door. $8 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens

From Director Raquel Lopez, this is what you need to know before entering the theater!

What should audiences know about your production?

De Pere High School’s Redbird Productions presents the PG-13 hit musical “The Wedding Singer”. Based on the popular movie starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, this musical adds rock beats to the comedic, blast from the past, 1980’s storyline.

“The Wedding Singer” takes us back to a time when hair was big, collars were up, and rock and roll was the only way to go. Wanna-be-rock star Robbie Hart is New Jersey’s favorite wedding singer until he is left at the altar by his own fiancée. When lovesick Robbie meets Julia, a charming waitress, his heart changes tune. Now competing with her fiancé, a wall street shark, Robbie must pull of the performance of a lifetime or the girl of his dreams will be gone forever.

Performances are Thursday, Nov. 7th, Friday, Nov. 8th, and Saturday, Nov. 9th at 7:00 P.M. in the high school auditorium. Ticket prices are $5 for students and senior citizens and $8 for adults. Tickets are only available at the door. De Pere High School is located at 1700 Chicago St., De Pere.

Why did you select this musical? What goals do you hope to accomplish with this particular show?

At De Pere High School, we hold a unique tradition of letting the students chose the show.

We have about 3-4 meetings where we bring any and all ideas, weigh the pro’s and con’s, narrow it to top 5, do a survey, and choose from there. This year we selected “The Wedding Singer” for various reasons.

1. It was a large cast, with multiple leads, and a good mix of male/female.

2. It was a comedy (De Pere has done a serious of ‘dark/dark comedy’ shows in the past).

3. The era is fun and would give the students a chance to research and study another decade.

4. It held a lot of opportunity for the ensemble.

5. There was opportunity for dancing!

Our goals this year were to really focus on character development both within the leads and the ensemble. Of course, the goal is to always give the ensemble something to do, but we narrowed in on what specific actions would be unique to their characters and WHY they were doing this.

Are there any unique production elements in your show?

This show has taken on us on a roller coaster; from weddings, to heart breaks, to rock and roll concerts, to shopping malls and airports. This show requires a love for rock and roll, good humor, and a little imagination.

How do you engage your school and/or your community in your productions?

What I find unique about our program at De Pere High is how involved the students are in putting on the production. Our costumes, makeup, lights, sound, stage management, and some directing roles are all headed and ran by students. In the past we have also had student vocal directors and choreographers. The

show is comprised of work they have done from every element of the production. We also reach out and have the Graphic Design class design our posters for us. Putting on a show is really a group effort and I think De Pere High School well represents the community it takes.

What are the benefits of students participating in high school theater and educational programs like Center Stage?

Center Stage provides such an awesome opportunity for high school theatre students. From offering feedback to shows, to rewarding their hard-earned work and providing them with incredible, once-in-a-lifetime workshops, Center Stage is here to be one more learning tool to help shape and teach young theatre lovers minds.