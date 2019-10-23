Director’s Cut: Mishicot High School presents South Pacific (Nov. 1-3)

MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – Mishicot High School Players are excited to present South Pacific! The show opens on November 1 and runs through November 3.

In the video above, the Mishicot Players take you behind the curtains! From costuming, to makeup, to set design and more, the cast and crew show you that what happens on stage is only part of the experience.

Tickets are $8 at the door.

From Director Tracy Bauer, this is what you need to know before entering the theater!

What should audiences know about your production?

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific is set during World War II on two beautiful islands where two love stories attempt to survive prejudice and the challenges of war.

Classic songs such as “Some Enchanted Evening” and “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair” bring the characters and their struggles to life as the plot unfolds.

But don’t let the seriousness of wartime fool you, there is plenty of comedy courtesy of characters, Luther Billis, Stew Pot, and Bloody Mary!

Why did you select this musical? What goals do you hope to accomplish with this particular show?

We selected this musical because it provides great learning opportunities for students that are unique and different from previous productions. Our goal is for our students to experience a variety of themes, music genres, and time periods throughout their four years with us. For example, our eleventh-grade students have experienced Fiddler on the Roof, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, and now South Pacific.

South Pacific teaches students that it’s what’s on the inside that matters, not to judge others based on race or differences, and it helps students understand more about World War II in the South Pacific.

Lastly, we selected this musical because it offers an excellent opportunity for students to lead the production including set design, light design, staging techniques, costuming, etc. With 41% of the high school involved, we needed to get creative, delegate production roles, and turn over the show to the students as much as possible.

Are there any unique production elements in your show?

We have worked hard to research and present authentic time period costumes. In fact, several costume pieces are authentic World War II artifacts thanks to student families and our special resource, Ryan Zunker.

Two students will be wearing pieces from their grandfather’s uniforms in an effort to honor their service. We will also have items from World War II on display in the lobby and will be collecting donations for Old Glory Honor Flight.

This year we are also excited to have students utilize new lighting equipment (console and four LED par lights) courtesy of a Green Bay Packers Foundation grant earlier in the year.

How do you engage your school and/or your community in your productions?

As stated above, we have 41% of the school involved in some element of production. We have student groups working on marketing, pre-show lobby activities, the program, set and scenic art, costumes, dramaturgy, lights and sound, stage crew and stage management, hair and make-up, and props.

The student production team helped run summer school classes at Mishicot Middle School where students learned elements of production and also helped created a few props and set pieces for the show.

Students participated in Mishicot’s Pumpkin Fest parade, distributed posters in the community and worked with local businesses to acquire ad sponsors for the playbill.

What are the benefits of students participating in high school theater and educational programs like Center Stage?

High school theater provides transformative experiences for actively involved participants and for viewing participants. Students generate a love of live performance, music, and acting while creating confidence, work ethic, teamwork, and problem-solving – fostering big dreams in a small town.

Educational programs like Center Stage create lifelong memories and friendships for our students, all while they learn from industry professionals.

The skills they learn from workshops help them to be successful, well-rounded performers, and the feedback they receive from the adjudicators encourages continued growth.

The program also helps students feel supported by a larger community, and it provides career information for students who would like to pursue the arts after high school.

We are honored to be a part of the program.