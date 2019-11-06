Director’s Cut: New London High School’s Rock of Ages (Nov. 8-10)

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) — New London High School is excited to present Rock of Ages! The show opens November 8 and runs through November 10.

From Director Tiffany Schulz, this is what you need to know before the show!

Why did you select this musical? What goals do you hope to accomplish with this particular show?

This show was selected to be able to have some fun and a challenge that we haven’t done before. It adds new elements that students have not had to work through before such as following an onstage band and the band following them.

Are there any unique production elements in your show?

The band is on stage and without a clear director. Outset is multi-leveled creating some interesting lighting choices for our space.

How do you engage your school and/or community in your productions?

Social media and news outlets are currently our form of communication to get the word out about our shows.