Director’s Cut, Behind-the-Scenes Look: Menasha High School presents Cinderella (Nov. 22-24)

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) — The Menasha High School Jay Players are proud to present Cinderella! The show runs from Nov. 22-24.

Hear from the directors and get a behind-the-scenes look before you head to the show.

What should audiences know about your production?

The audience should know how incredibly hard these students have worked since the school year began. This year, we have a Set Art and Design class that meets during the school day. This class came up with the designs for the set and props by making drawings and 3D models. These models were brought to life by student and adult builders and prop designers. Actors have been hard at work learning their lines and songs, and we have several orchestra and band students playing in the pit orchestra as well.

Why did you select this musical? What goals do you hope to accomplish with this show?

We selected this musical because of the story and the music. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s music is so exquisite and is wholesome material for our singers and instrumentalists to study. The classic story of Cinderella is so beautiful, it is fun to put it to life on stage!

Are there any unique production elements in your show?

One of the most exciting production elements this year is the brand new sound system that was installed in our auditorium over the summer. We have all new microphones, speakers, a new soundboard, a new headset communication system, and more. Going from an analog soundboard to a digital soundboard had a learning curve in the beginning, but as we are getting more comfortable with it, we are discovering the awesome features it offers to make the production run smoothly while sounding great.

How do you engage your school and/or your community in your productions?

We engage the school in our productions by making theater a welcoming place for people to be. Whether a student likes to be on stage acting and seeing, or whether they like working behind the scenes, there is a place for everybody in theater.

What are the benefits of students participating in high school theater and educational programs like Center Stage?

There are so many benefits to participating in high school theater. It teaches students to be part of a team. Some team members may have a lead role, some may be in the ensemble, some may be painting or building, some may be doing sound or lighting, while others yet may be playing an instrument in the pit orchestra. Each person, no matter whether their job is on stage or behind the scenes, is an integral part of this team. We cannot function without each person involved. We are excited to be part of Center Stage for the first time this year and are looking forward to receiving feedback on our performances so we can improve in future productions.

