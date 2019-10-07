Neenah changes name to ‘Whoville’ for one week to promote ‘Seussical the Musical’

"Seussical the Musical" will run from October 9 through the 13th in the Pickard Auditorium

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – For one week only, the City of Neenah will become ‘Whoville’ to promote the upcoming “Seussical the Musical” at Neenah High School!

Local 5’s Calvin Lewis was there live for the grand unveiling with Mayor Dean Kaufert, Neenah School Superintendent Mary Pfeiffer and dozens of students.

“It’s not everyday you see people dressed in Dr. Seuss costumes and Cat in the Hat hats, running around,” says Neenah High School student Wesley Blashka.

Decreeing the town as Whoville, the mayor was dressed to the gills. Come showtime, students, staff and others alike will be hoping the Pickard Auditorium will be filled.

“What you do for your community, you dress up in hats,” said Mayor Dean Kaufert of Neenah, or ‘Whoville.’ “My wife looked at me this morning and said, ‘This is part of the job.’ I’m just having fun!”

“A while back ago, when we did ‘Footloose,’ we did some similar stuff with Neenah’s band dancing and we wanted to kind of bring the community back into it and get people a little more involved and aware of the show so that they could come and see it,” said Blashka. “The mayor was happy to do that with us and change the city name.”

The @CityofNeenah is getting a name change! But don’t worry, it’s only temporary. For a week, Neenah will be changing its name to promote Neenah High School’s “Seussical the Musical.” We’re joined by the mayor until 7! #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/oOcOHqx4Vv — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) October 7, 2019

“These seniors are working hard and they’re hoping people come out and watch their show and watch their production,” said Kaufert. “That’s what it’s all about, me helping them a little bit and getting the community involved.”

And who’s to say anything is wrong in a name? After all, when at the end of the day, it’s all just for fun and games.

Says Kaufert, “A few years ago we were Playful City, U.S.A. and I think today we proved it; the mayor in this goofy hat did just that.”

“Seussical the Musical” will run from October 9 through the 13th in the Pickard Auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens. Wednesday night will also be senior citizen night, with seniors treated to dinner before the show at 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be bought at the door or online by clicking here.