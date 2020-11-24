Behind the Curtain: De Pere High School presents “Freaky Friday” (Nov. 27 – 29)

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – High School theater looks a little different this year, but that isn’t stopping students from putting in the work and having fun.

This season, due to COVID-19, the Fox Cities PAC is putting on the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program with virtual workshops for students and directors across Northeast Wisconsin.

As part of the program, students have submitted a Behind the Curtain video about their production and department.

De Pere High School and the Redbird Productions presents “Freaky Friday” on November 27 – 29.

This is what they had to say about their experience.

De Pere High School’s Redbird Productions presents Disney’s new musical “Freaky Friday”. Based on the popular movie starring Lindsey Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtiss, this musical shows you a mother-daughter bond like no other.

When an overworked mother and her angsty teenage daughter swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again. Taking a walk in each other’s shoes (literally!) teaches them to appreciate each other’s struggles, learn self-acceptance, immeasurable love, mutual respect and learn a few secrets along the way!

Covid-19 has challenged the theatre this year, however Redbird Productions is not letting that stop them. These students have overcome learning an entire show remotely with very few days to put it on stage. We will miss seeing your faces and hearing your laughter and applauses in the theatre this year, but we are excited for when we get to meet again. Until then, please enjoy our production from the comfort of your home. Grab some popcorn, grab your family, and don’t forget the standing ovation for these students!

This will be a pre-recorded stream available on Friday, Nov. 27th and Saturday, Nov. 28th at 7:00PM and on Sunday, Nov. 29th at 2PM.

Tickets are $15 and are available under the organization name De Pere High School Redbird Productions.