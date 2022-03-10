GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay West High School students are transporting themselves to a make-believe high school to set the scene for an upcoming musical called Be More Chill.

Written by Joe Tracz, the show helps audiences think about what it would be like if popularity came in a pill and how this mysterious technology comes at a cost.

Cast and crew say a fun fact about the show is that its teenage following on youtube and social media helped send Be More Chill to Broadway.

This year, Green Bay West’s cast will be led by seniors Mason Gadwood and Anya Entringer, and fellow freshmen Aiden Miller-Reisterer and Silas Becker.

When and where

To watch this mind-opening musical, keep the following dates open to visit an in-person performance at the school:

March 11-12 at 7:00 p.m.

March 13 at 1:00 p.m.

As of now, masks are not required but that may change based on case numbers. School officials say ticket information can be purchased at the door the night/day of the performance.