PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – Cut loose with Pulaski High as they bring a cult classic to life and show how a small town gets down to the music.

Footloose follows Ren McCormack as he moves with his mother from Chicago to a small farming town where the local government has banned dancing and rock music. Throughout the story, he leads his classmates around the law and tries to convince Reverend Shaw Moore to let students have a real senior prom.

The show is in-person at 1040 S. Saint Augustine Street in Pulaski. Masks are optional but highly recommended and seating is not socially distanced. Ticket Information can be found by clicking this link.

Students will be performing the following dates and times:

February 19 at 7:00 p.m.

February 20 at 2:00 p.m.

February 26 at 7:00 p.m.

February 27 at 2:00 p.m.

Pulaski High School is also a part of the Fox Cities Performing Art Centers Center Stage High School Musical Theater program.

What does the program do? It helps the local theater improve and critiques the show with a team that gives feedback to directors and students leading up to the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Showcase event in May. To find out more, click here.