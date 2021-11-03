Behind the scenes of ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ musical with Green Bay East High School

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A story about a middle-aged musical theatre fan is taking shape and life with Green Bay East High School.

Courtesy: Green Bay East High School

Green Bay East High School is presenting The Drowsy Chaperone after performing a musical virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are plenty of dates to see the musical this month:

November 5-6 & 12 at 7:00 p.m.

November 13 at 1:00 p.m.

The musical will be performed at Green Bay East High School at 1415 E. Walnut Street in Green Bay. You can purchase tickets online through this link.

Masks are optional for those attending and there is some social distancing between groups of people.