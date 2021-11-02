Behind the Scenes of Winnebago Lutheran Academy’s production of ‘Bye Bye Birdie’

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Winnebago Lutheran Academy is back with another high school musical season as they prepare to perform Bye Bye Birdie.

Bye Bye Birdie is set in the 1950s following the life of a rock and roll superstar that is drafted into the Army. Teacher and Director of Theater Arts Andy Mildebrandt at Winnebago Lutheran Academy says they have a well-rounded cast with several student-athletes playing key roles. This will be Mildebrandt’s first musical since taking over the program last year and some students new to the theater will also be taking over key roles as stage manager and lighting.

Performances will be in person at Winnebago Lutheran Academy at 475 E. Merrill Ave. in Fond du Lac. Dates of the performance are:

  • Nov. 4-6, 7:00 p.m.
  • Nov. 7, 2:00 p.m.

You can find all the ticket information through this link.

This school year, the Fox Cities PAC and WFRV Local 5 are teaming up to showcase over 20 local high school musical productions through the Center Stage program. The program was launched in 2016 and has been a successful piece of education in the community.

