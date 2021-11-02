Brillion High School prepares for iconic musical, Mamma Mia!

BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – We all know the catchy tune that will get stuck in your brain and Brillion High School students are bringing it to life in November.

Brillion High School Music Department is performing Mamma Mia! for their 2021-22 high school production. Mamma Mia! is a story about a bride-to-be trying to find out who her real father is while performing popular hits from the 1970s group ABBA.

According to the students, this is the first time they have ever double cast a show and several students are involved in the production, including football players, cross country runners, volleyball players, swimmers, FFA members, Student Council Reps and high academic achievers.

Courtesy: Brillion High School

Mamma Mia! will be performed in person at the Endries Performing Arts Center on W1101 Cty Hwy HR in Brillion. Performance dates are:

November 4-6 & 11-13, 7:00 p.m.

November 7 & 13, 2:00 p.m.

You can purchase tickets through this link.

This school year, the Fox Cities PAC and WFRV Local 5 are teaming up to showcase over 20 local high school musical productions through the Center Stage program. The program was launched in 2016 and has been a successful piece of education in the community.