BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – Brillion High School theater students have been working hard through the Fox Cities Performing Art Center’s Center Stage Program for its upcoming show, “Spamalot.”

Monty Python’s “Spamalot” retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table in their quest to find the Holy Grail.

Local 5 News caught up with Brillion High School students and cast members, who said they’re expecting the audience to get a good laugh out of the production.

“Monty Python’s “Spamalot” is a hilarious and unforgettable theatrical experience,” said organizers at Brillion High School. “Audiences can expect to enjoy a night full of laughter, iconic Monty Python jokes, and brilliantly written music. This production is a spectacle in all aspects, and we have pulled out all the stops to make it an evening that you will never forget.”

It’s taken a lot of hard work to get ready for Monty Python’s “Spamalot,” but it’s something Brillion’s director was happy to see the students take on.

“The most rewarding aspect of any production is witnessing the students’ hard work and dedication pay off as the show comes together,” said officials. “Our students have been working tirelessly on “Spamalot,” and they understand that comedy acting is a challenging art form. Audiences have high expectations for Monty Python humor, so the jokes must be delivered perfectly.”

Every production has its issues and challenges, but Brillion’s director was happy to see the students overcome one of the most complex theatrical shows.

“Spamalot” is by far one of the most complex and demanding shows I have ever directed or been a part of,” said Brillon’s director. “There are numerous props, set pieces, lighting cues, and sound effects that are used for only a few seconds but are essential for the humor of the show. We are truly fortunate to have a stellar production team and students who have put in countless hours to bring this show to life.”

All in all, the students at Brillion High School say their experience with the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center’s Center Stage Program was a huge benefit.

“Participating in the Fox Cities P.A.C.’s Center Stage Program provides students with access to a wealth of opportunities,” added Brillion’s director. “In addition to participating in workshops, students are recognized and celebrated for their hard work. While we work hard to put on shows that last only a weekend or two, Center Stage and the Showcase event allow us to reflect on the accomplishments of our school and other schools in our region this year.”

Brillion High School will be showcasing it’s production of Monty Python’s “Spamalot” on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 p.m.

Additionally, five other shows will take place on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, November 5 at 3:00 p.m., Friday November 10 at 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, November 11 at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. For more information and tickets, you can click here.