Curtains open on Fond du Lac High School’s performance of ‘The Wizard of Oz’

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – High school theater performances are back and the Fond du Lac High School is bringing a classic musical to the stage.

Students are performing The Wizard of Oz – which is all about a girl ripped from her family in Kansas and her journey following a yellow brick road as she tries to return home. Along the way, she makes a few friends (and enemies) as she entertains audiences throughout the show.

The productions Director, Steve Wilson, explains that Thursday night’s opening performance was the first time in two years for the high school to launch their Fall musical. “In fact, this was supposed to be in 2020, until COVID hit and, thankfully, because we already had about 15 thousand dollars already invested in it – in drops and flight system – that those companies just pushed everything to November of 2021. So this has now been a process of about two and a half years.”

Cory Schneider, the shows Music Director, says it’s great to be back helping students. “Last year was such a hard year for us, as directors, but mainly the kids – the students – they were just lost. The seniors lost so much a year ago. And all the kids were just craving to do something.”

Schneider goes on the explain that it’s been wonderful being back, learning the music, routines, and choreography with the kids, and finally having everything come full circle Thursday night to perform in front of a live audience.

Compared to last year, pandemic precautions continue with mask-wearing around students to cut back due to the growing concern of the spreading Delta variant.

Wilson says, the day before, the show opened for the Middle School’s theater schools, but he says Thursday night really felt like an opening night for everyone – having an audience who understands what is going on in the show and can create a neat experience for students.

The performances will also have 10 guest munchkins from the area Elementary Schools and the directors say their decision to pick The Wizard of Oz really revolved around it being an iconic show.

“We try to go 180 degrees from what we do the year before so – two years ago now – we did Curtains and we were just looking kind of for a golden age musical one classic that – cause we haven’t done one of those in a few years,” said Schneider, “We just kind of said ‘How ’bout Wizard?’ and it kind of fell into our laps and we did it.”

If you are looking to get a peek into Oz, performances will be held at the Fond du Lac High School at 801 Campus Drive. Students are scheduled to perform in person for the following dates/times:

Nov. 4 – 6 at 7:00 p.m

Nov. 7 at 1:00 p.m.

You can also purchase tickets online through this link.