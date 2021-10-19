Curtains up! Fox Cities PAC welcomes 6th year of Center Stage High School Musical Theater program

(WFRV) – Schools across Northeast Wisconsin have welcomed their students, staff and faculty back to school and that also means welcoming back high school theater.

Last year, several programs either canceled their shows, went virtual or continued in person during the COVID-19 pandemic but it’s a new year with fresh possibilities for everyone. This year 24 local high schools are taking part in the 2021-22 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program through the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton.

On Monday, the Fox Cities PAC hosted their first workshop for eight local school Ambassadors. During those workshops, students will get a chance to learn more about the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program and what their roles will be throughout the season. Each workshop will focus on aspects of theater, like design, marketing and promotions.

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

The program was launched in 2016 and has been a successful piece of education in the community that celebrates all things local theater in high schools across NE Wisconsin. Throughout the school year, theater programs will have their shows critiqued by a team that will give feedback to directors and students which will lead up to the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Showcase event in May.

Below are the participating schools:

School Show Dates Neenah High School Legally Blonde Sept. 29, 30, Oct. 1, 2, 3 Brillion High School Mamma Mia! Nov. 4, 5, 6, 7 & 11, 12,13 Fond du Lac High School The Wizard of Oz Nov. 4, 5, 6, 7 Kaukauna High School The Theory of Relativity Nov. 4, 5, 6 Winnebago Lutheran Academy Bye Bye Birdie Nov. 4, 5, 6, 7 Mishicot High School Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Nov. 4, 5, 6, 7 New London High School Into the Woods Nov. 5, 6, 7 Green Bay East High School The Drowsy Chaperone Nov. 5, 6 & 12, 13 Denmark High School Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Broadway Version) Nov. 5, 6, 7 & 12, 13, 14 Southern Door High School Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Nov. 5, 6, 7 & 11, 12, 13 Little Chute High School Sister Act Nov. 11, 12, 13 Hortonville High School Freaky Friday Nov. 11, 12, 13, 14 Green Bay Preble High School Sister Act Nov. 12, 13 & 19, 20 De Pere High School Ronald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Nov. 18, 19, 20 Ashwaubenon High School Into the Woods Nov. 19, 20, 21 & 27, 28 Notre Dame Academy Footloose Jan. 20, 21, 22, 23 Green Bay Southwest High School Mamma Mia! Feb. 11, 12, 13 & 18, 19 Pulaski High School Footloose Feb. 19, 20 & 26, 27 Luxemburg-Casco High School Shrek the Musical Feb. 25, 26, 27 Fox Valley Lutheran High School Disney’s The Little Mermaid Mar. 4, 5, 6 St. Francis Xavier High School TBD Feb. 2022 Green Bay West High School TBD Mar. 11, 12, 13 St. Mary Catholic High school TBD Mar. 11, 12, 13 Weyauwega-Fremont High School TBD Mar. 11, 12, 13

Throughout the year WFRV Local 5 will follow each school, their production and the workshops which you can keep up to date right here online or through our social media platforms. You can also stay up to date on the Fox Cities PAC through their website.