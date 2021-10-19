Curtains up! Fox Cities PAC welcomes 6th year of Center Stage High School Musical Theater program

(WFRV) – Schools across Northeast Wisconsin have welcomed their students, staff and faculty back to school and that also means welcoming back high school theater.

Last year, several programs either canceled their shows, went virtual or continued in person during the COVID-19 pandemic but it’s a new year with fresh possibilities for everyone. This year 24 local high schools are taking part in the 2021-22 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program through the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton.

On Monday, the Fox Cities PAC hosted their first workshop for eight local school Ambassadors. During those workshops, students will get a chance to learn more about the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program and what their roles will be throughout the season. Each workshop will focus on aspects of theater, like design, marketing and promotions.

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

The program was launched in 2016 and has been a successful piece of education in the community that celebrates all things local theater in high schools across NE Wisconsin. Throughout the school year, theater programs will have their shows critiqued by a team that will give feedback to directors and students which will lead up to the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Showcase event in May.

Below are the participating schools:

SchoolShowDates
Neenah High SchoolLegally BlondeSept. 29, 30, Oct. 1, 2, 3
Brillion High SchoolMamma Mia!Nov. 4, 5, 6, 7 & 11, 12,13
Fond du Lac High SchoolThe Wizard of OzNov. 4, 5, 6, 7
Kaukauna High SchoolThe Theory of RelativityNov. 4, 5, 6
Winnebago Lutheran AcademyBye Bye BirdieNov. 4, 5, 6, 7
Mishicot High SchoolJoseph and the Amazing Technicolor DreamcoatNov. 4, 5, 6, 7
New London High SchoolInto the WoodsNov. 5, 6, 7
Green Bay East High SchoolThe Drowsy ChaperoneNov. 5, 6 & 12, 13
Denmark High SchoolRodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Broadway Version)Nov. 5, 6, 7 & 12, 13, 14
Southern Door High SchoolJoseph and the Amazing Technicolor DreamcoatNov. 5, 6, 7 & 11, 12, 13
Little Chute High SchoolSister ActNov. 11, 12, 13
Hortonville High SchoolFreaky FridayNov. 11, 12, 13, 14
Green Bay Preble High SchoolSister ActNov. 12, 13 & 19, 20
De Pere High SchoolRonald Dahl’s Matilda The MusicalNov. 18, 19, 20
Ashwaubenon High SchoolInto the Woods Nov. 19, 20, 21 & 27, 28
Notre Dame AcademyFootlooseJan. 20, 21, 22, 23
Green Bay Southwest High SchoolMamma Mia!Feb. 11, 12, 13 & 18, 19
Pulaski High SchoolFootlooseFeb. 19, 20 & 26, 27
Luxemburg-Casco High SchoolShrek the MusicalFeb. 25, 26, 27
Fox Valley Lutheran High SchoolDisney’s The Little MermaidMar. 4, 5, 6
St. Francis Xavier High SchoolTBDFeb. 2022
Green Bay West High SchoolTBDMar. 11, 12, 13
St. Mary Catholic High school TBDMar. 11, 12, 13
Weyauwega-Fremont High SchoolTBDMar. 11, 12, 13

Throughout the year WFRV Local 5 will follow each school, their production and the workshops which you can keep up to date right here online or through our social media platforms. You can also stay up to date on the Fox Cities PAC through their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

