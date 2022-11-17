DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – De Pere High School has guaranteed some entertaining nights ahead as they are set to perform a childhood favorite, Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

The shows are filled with bright colors, fun costumes, and plenty of singing and dancing for the entire family to enjoy. So join De Pere High School and everyone’s favorite mermaid, Ariel, as she embarks on her journey to true love.

Over 100 kids are involved in the musical, 17 of which are part of a De Pere High School musical for the first time.

The show’s director also says that the students influenced every concept and idea that is part of the show. They came up with the set design, set creation, props, costumes, choreography, and tech elements.

Center Stage Liaison, Raquel Lopez says that the students really made the production memorable, “My favorite part of this year’s show was watching all of the students really embody their characters and have fun with it.”

However, the show’s many characters also made the production a bit of a challenge, “This show has a lot of characters our students at DPHS aren’t used to portraying/designing. This show challenged every department’s creativity from developing different kinds of character studies, experimenting with different fabrics for costumes, and designing some unique props,” explained Lopez. “The students have put in a lot of work and have grown exceptionally because of it!”

The school is part of the Fox Cities Performing Art Center’s (PAC) Center Stage Program as well, which is showcasing a record 31 schools this year.

Showtimes include:

November 17-19 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students and senior citizens, and free for children 4 years old and under.