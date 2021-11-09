De Pere High School takes the stage presenting Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda’

High School Theater

by:

Posted: / Updated:
De Pere High School musical

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Roald Dahl. One of the best-known children’s authors that have had many of his books turned into movies and musicals, including the classic, Matilda.

De Pere High School

De Pere High School and Redbird Productions is presenting Matilda, a story about a young girl blessed with intellect, humor and magical telekinetic abilities. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the cast and crew say that they are excited to be back LIVE in the auditorium. The cast’s favorite song is “Revolting Children” and there are 85 kids involved, between the cast and crew.

You can catch the show at De Pere High School at 1700 Chicago Street in De Pere, on the following days:

  • November 18-20 at 7:00 p.m.

You can purchase tickets online or at the door. Tickets are $5 for students and $8 for adults. Masking is optional.

This school year, the Fox Cities PAC and WFRV Local 5 are teaming up to showcase over 20 local high school musical productions through the Center Stage program. The program was launched in 2016 and has been a successful piece of education in the community.

You can watch the promotional video here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton North volleyball runner-up

Luxemburg-Casco captures third straight volleyball title

HIGHLIGHTS: Appleton North vs Kimberly

Appleton North Head Coach Rob Salm discusses win over Kimberly

Green Bay Nation pick em 11/3/21

Green Bay Nation 11/3/21 Lets Get Social