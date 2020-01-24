Director’s Cut: Green Bay Southwest presents Chicago! (Jan 31-Feb 2/Feb 7-8)

(WFRV) – In its 52nd musical season, the Green Bay Southwest High School Players are excited to present Chicago!

Luke Pisani, the actor playing Billy Flynn in the show, interviews the cast and crew in a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of everything Chicago!

The show opens on January 31 and runs through February 8.

General Admission: $7.00

Accessible Seating: $7.00

Center: $12.00

Side: $10.00

This is what you need to know before entering the theater!

What should audiences know about your production?

We take great pride in our musical theater program at Southwest High School. The auditions take place at the end of October and then rehearsals start immediately. We are the biggest club or activity at Southwest High School.

Why did you select this musical? What goals do you hope to accomplish with this particular show?

We chose Chicago because we knew that we wanted to do another dance-heavy musical. This show is not often done by high school, and we want to be able to expose our students to this genre of musical theater. We hope that this will make our students more rounded in musical theater and the different styles that it offers.

Are there any unique production elements in your show?

This year we are using more of a minimalist set and the curtain is never going to close. This was a learning curve…mostly for the directors:)

How do you engage your school and/or your community in your productions?

Every year, we choose one community organization to support through the run of our show. That organization comes into talk to the students about their cause during our annual lock-in and then in return, we take free-will donations during the run of our production for that organization. This year, we are supporting Golden House. Golden House is a domestic abuse shelter in Green Bay. Our goal is to raise $1000 for them this year.

What are the benefits of students participating in high school theater and educational programs like Center Stage?

Center Stage has been a huge part of our students’ musical theater journeys. We have had students participate in the workshops at the PAC and they come back full of ideas each time. It also gives the students something to work for and holds them to a high standard.