Director’s Cut: Pulaski High School presents Beauty and the Beast (Feb 22-23/Feb 29-March 1)

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – The Pulaski High School players are excited to present Beauty and the Beast!

In the video above, produced by the students themselves, you’ll get a sneak peek of what it takes to bring Beauty and the Beast from words on paper to a full-blown production!

Pulaski High School has a long tradition of not cutting students from theatrical productions. In the words of director Amy Tubbs, “We believe the arts are important and that anyone who wants to should be allowed to have the experience. This year’s musical Beauty and the Beast continues that tradition. Besides the large cast, students have been involved in all aspects of the show, including set construction, painting, costuming, soundboard operation, lighting design, and helping to teach dance choreography.”

The show opens February 22 and runs through March 1.

This is what you need to know before entering the theater!

What should audiences know about your production?

Because everyone knows the story of Beauty and the Beast, they will be expecting certain elements. While we will remain true to the story, we are also trying to put our own spin on certain pieces of the story.

Why did you select this musical? What goals do you hope to accomplish with this particular show?

All ages enjoy and love Beauty and the Beast. When the show was announced, students were so excited, and we had a number of people audition who hadn’t been part of a high school musical before. We hope to deliver an entertaining and fun show, definitely for the audience, but also for all of the students involved. A goal we really want to accomplish this year is a sold-out show. Besides wanting the students to experience a full audience, we are also working hard to raise money for a digital soundboard.

Are there any unique production elements to your show?

We’ve added some special effects for our lighting to enhance the story: a glowing fireplace and a really lovely chandelier that some students in a metals class made several years ago.

How do you engage your school and/or your community in your productions?

Our philosophy of including everyone encourages students to step outside of their comfort zone and try something new by getting involved in a show. Community members look forward to seeing the production, and local businesses are happy to put up our show posters. We have frequent supply runs to our local hardware store, and the owner asks how the production is coming as he helps locate supplies or mix up paint for us.

What are the benefits of students participating in high school theater and educational programs like Center Stage?

The most visible benefit for students is their confidence. They find their voice and learn how to speak to a group, or they learn construction skills, which will help them with home repairs. The skill of collaborating with others will benefit them in their future careers. Everyone in the show is making beautiful memories and friendships. Participating in Center Stage this year has helped them see more outside the walls of our high school. Learning from theater professionals has been incredible.

Get your tickets here: https://pulaskihs.ludus.com/