APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (P.A.C.) has announced which high schools in northeast Wisconsin are participating in its Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program for the 2022-23 season.

For the seventh year in a row, the program provides an opportunity for local schools to celebrate/support the achievements of high school musical theater while allowing students to grow in confidence, creativity, and collaboration with others throughout northeast Wisconsin.

“This season, more than ever, we are reminded of the importance and value of arts opportunities in our communities to encourage the dreams of our next generation,” explained Chief Programming Officer, Amy Gosz.

This year, organizers say students will participate in workshops that include:

  • A marketing workshop with Jesus Christ Superstar‘s marketing team.
  • A monologue workshop with actress Ginger Grace.
  • A dance workshop with local dance professionals.

Participating schools

P.A.C. staff has announced there are a record 31 high schools participating in the Center Stage Program this season. Those schools include:

Appleton East High School
Once Upon a Mattress
November 4-6, 10-12, 2022		Mishicot High School
Mamma Mia!
November 4-6, 2022
Ashwaubenon High School
Guys and Dolls
November 18-20, 25-26, 2022		Neenah High School 
Anastasia: The Musical
October 12-16, 2022
Brillion High School
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
November 3-6, 10-12, 2022
Cast A: November 3, 5, 11-12, 2022
Cast B: November 4, 6, 10, 12, 2022		New London High School 
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
November 4-6, 2022
Chilton High School
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
November 3, 5-6, 2022		Notre Dame de la Baie Academy
Disney’s The Little Mermaid
January 19-22, 2023
Denmark High School
Disney’s Newsies
November 4-6, 11-13, 2022		Oshkosh North High School
Big Fish
February 16-19, 2023
De Pere High School
Disney’s The Little Mermaid
November 17-19, 2022		Oshkosh West High School
The Spongebob Musical
January 26-29, 2023
West De Pere High School
Show Title To Be Announced
February 23-25, 2023		Preble High School
The Addams Family
November 11-12, 18-19, 2022
Fond du Lac High School 
Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella
November 3-6, 2022		Pulaski High School
Shrek The Musical
February 11-12, 18-19, 2023
Fox Valley Lutheran High School
Anastasia: The Musical
March 3-5, 2023		Shawano Community High School
Ronald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
February 2-5, 2023
Green Bay East High School
Disney’s Newsies
November 4-5, 11-12, 2022		Southern Door High School
The Addams Family
November 4-6, 10-12, 2022
Cast A: November 4, 6, 11, 2022
Cast B: November 5, 10, 12, 2022
Green Bay Southwest High School
Bring It On The Musical
December 2-3, 8-10, 2022		St. Francis Xavier High School
The Sound of Music
November 3-5, 9, 11-12, 2022
Green Bay West High School
Show Title To Be Announced
March 9-11, 2023		St. Mary Catholic High School
Once Upon a Mattress
March 9-12, 2023
Hortonville High School
The Addams Family
November 10-13, 2022
Cast A: November 10, 12, 2022
Cast B: November 11, 13, 2022		Two Rivers High School
The Spongebob Musical
November 11-13, 2022
Kaukauna High School
Show Title To Be Announced
March 9-11, 2023		Weyauwega-Fremont High School
Once Upon a Mattress
November 4-6, 2022
Little Chute High School
Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella
November 10-12, 2022		Winnebago Lutheran Academy
The Music Man
November 10-13, 2022
Luxemburg-Casco High School
Mamma Mia!
February 17-19, 2023
As of 9/26/2022

When/where to get tickets for grand finale

The program will have its grand finale with a red carpet, a Tony Awards-style showcase, at the P.A.C. on May 6, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. 

Staff says tickets for the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Showcase will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 10:00 a.m. You can buy them at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, by phone at (920) 730-3760, through Ticketmaster online, or by phone at (800) 982-2787.