APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (P.A.C.) has announced which high schools in northeast Wisconsin are participating in its Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program for the 2022-23 season.
For the seventh year in a row, the program provides an opportunity for local schools to celebrate/support the achievements of high school musical theater while allowing students to grow in confidence, creativity, and collaboration with others throughout northeast Wisconsin.
“This season, more than ever, we are reminded of the importance and value of arts opportunities in our communities to encourage the dreams of our next generation,” explained Chief Programming Officer, Amy Gosz.
This year, organizers say students will participate in workshops that include:
- A marketing workshop with Jesus Christ Superstar‘s marketing team.
- A monologue workshop with actress Ginger Grace.
- A dance workshop with local dance professionals.
Participating schools
P.A.C. staff has announced there are a record 31 high schools participating in the Center Stage Program this season. Those schools include:
|Appleton East High School
Once Upon a Mattress
November 4-6, 10-12, 2022
|Mishicot High School
Mamma Mia!
November 4-6, 2022
|Ashwaubenon High School
Guys and Dolls
November 18-20, 25-26, 2022
|Neenah High School
Anastasia: The Musical
October 12-16, 2022
|Brillion High School
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
November 3-6, 10-12, 2022
Cast A: November 3, 5, 11-12, 2022
Cast B: November 4, 6, 10, 12, 2022
|New London High School
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
November 4-6, 2022
|Chilton High School
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
November 3, 5-6, 2022
|Notre Dame de la Baie Academy
Disney’s The Little Mermaid
January 19-22, 2023
|Denmark High School
Disney’s Newsies
November 4-6, 11-13, 2022
|Oshkosh North High School
Big Fish
February 16-19, 2023
|De Pere High School
Disney’s The Little Mermaid
November 17-19, 2022
|Oshkosh West High School
The Spongebob Musical
January 26-29, 2023
|West De Pere High School
Show Title To Be Announced
February 23-25, 2023
|Preble High School
The Addams Family
November 11-12, 18-19, 2022
|Fond du Lac High School
Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella
November 3-6, 2022
|Pulaski High School
Shrek The Musical
February 11-12, 18-19, 2023
|Fox Valley Lutheran High School
Anastasia: The Musical
March 3-5, 2023
|Shawano Community High School
Ronald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
February 2-5, 2023
|Green Bay East High School
Disney’s Newsies
November 4-5, 11-12, 2022
|Southern Door High School
The Addams Family
November 4-6, 10-12, 2022
Cast A: November 4, 6, 11, 2022
Cast B: November 5, 10, 12, 2022
|Green Bay Southwest High School
Bring It On The Musical
December 2-3, 8-10, 2022
|St. Francis Xavier High School
The Sound of Music
November 3-5, 9, 11-12, 2022
|Green Bay West High School
Show Title To Be Announced
March 9-11, 2023
|St. Mary Catholic High School
Once Upon a Mattress
March 9-12, 2023
|Hortonville High School
The Addams Family
November 10-13, 2022
Cast A: November 10, 12, 2022
Cast B: November 11, 13, 2022
|Two Rivers High School
The Spongebob Musical
November 11-13, 2022
|Kaukauna High School
Show Title To Be Announced
March 9-11, 2023
|Weyauwega-Fremont High School
Once Upon a Mattress
November 4-6, 2022
|Little Chute High School
Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella
November 10-12, 2022
|Winnebago Lutheran Academy
The Music Man
November 10-13, 2022
|Luxemburg-Casco High School
Mamma Mia!
February 17-19, 2023
When/where to get tickets for grand finale
The program will have its grand finale with a red carpet, a Tony Awards-style showcase, at the P.A.C. on May 6, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.
Staff says tickets for the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Showcase will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 10:00 a.m. You can buy them at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, by phone at (920) 730-3760, through Ticketmaster online, or by phone at (800) 982-2787.