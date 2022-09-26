APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (P.A.C.) has announced which high schools in northeast Wisconsin are participating in its Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program for the 2022-23 season.

For the seventh year in a row, the program provides an opportunity for local schools to celebrate/support the achievements of high school musical theater while allowing students to grow in confidence, creativity, and collaboration with others throughout northeast Wisconsin.

“This season, more than ever, we are reminded of the importance and value of arts opportunities in our communities to encourage the dreams of our next generation,” explained Chief Programming Officer, Amy Gosz.

This year, organizers say students will participate in workshops that include:

A marketing workshop with Jesus Christ Superstar‘s marketing team.

A monologue workshop with actress Ginger Grace.

A dance workshop with local dance professionals.

Participating schools

P.A.C. staff has announced there are a record 31 high schools participating in the Center Stage Program this season. Those schools include:

Appleton East High School

Once Upon a Mattress

November 4-6, 10-12, 2022 Mishicot High School

Mamma Mia!

November 4-6, 2022 Ashwaubenon High School

Guys and Dolls

November 18-20, 25-26, 2022 Neenah High School

Anastasia: The Musical

October 12-16, 2022 Brillion High School

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

November 3-6, 10-12, 2022

Cast A: November 3, 5, 11-12, 2022

Cast B: November 4, 6, 10, 12, 2022 New London High School

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

November 4-6, 2022 Chilton High School

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

November 3, 5-6, 2022 Notre Dame de la Baie Academy

Disney’s The Little Mermaid

January 19-22, 2023 Denmark High School

Disney’s Newsies

November 4-6, 11-13, 2022 Oshkosh North High School

Big Fish

February 16-19, 2023 De Pere High School

Disney’s The Little Mermaid

November 17-19, 2022 Oshkosh West High School

The Spongebob Musical

January 26-29, 2023 West De Pere High School

Show Title To Be Announced

February 23-25, 2023 Preble High School

The Addams Family

November 11-12, 18-19, 2022 Fond du Lac High School

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella

November 3-6, 2022 Pulaski High School

Shrek The Musical

February 11-12, 18-19, 2023 Fox Valley Lutheran High School

Anastasia: The Musical

March 3-5, 2023 Shawano Community High School

Ronald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

February 2-5, 2023 Green Bay East High School

Disney’s Newsies

November 4-5, 11-12, 2022 Southern Door High School

The Addams Family

November 4-6, 10-12, 2022

Cast A: November 4, 6, 11, 2022

Cast B: November 5, 10, 12, 2022 Green Bay Southwest High School

Bring It On The Musical

December 2-3, 8-10, 2022 St. Francis Xavier High School

The Sound of Music

November 3-5, 9, 11-12, 2022 Green Bay West High School

Show Title To Be Announced

March 9-11, 2023 St. Mary Catholic High School

Once Upon a Mattress

March 9-12, 2023 Hortonville High School

The Addams Family

November 10-13, 2022

Cast A: November 10, 12, 2022

Cast B: November 11, 13, 2022 Two Rivers High School

The Spongebob Musical

November 11-13, 2022 Kaukauna High School

Show Title To Be Announced

March 9-11, 2023 Weyauwega-Fremont High School

Once Upon a Mattress

November 4-6, 2022 Little Chute High School

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella

November 10-12, 2022 Winnebago Lutheran Academy

The Music Man

November 10-13, 2022 Luxemburg-Casco High School

Mamma Mia!

February 17-19, 2023 As of 9/26/2022

When/where to get tickets for grand finale

The program will have its grand finale with a red carpet, a Tony Awards-style showcase, at the P.A.C. on May 6, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Staff says tickets for the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Showcase will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 10:00 a.m. You can buy them at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, by phone at (920) 730-3760, through Ticketmaster online, or by phone at (800) 982-2787.