APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is announcing their Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program recognition recipients for the 2021-22 school year.
During the school year, 24 high schools took part in the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program. The program started in 2016 to celebrate and support high school theater programs and the students in Northeast Wisconsin.
This year, a team of trained adjudicators attended the school’s musical production, provided feedback, and scored each production to determine which school and recipients will be celebrated at their Tony Award style Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Showcase on May 7 at 7:30 p.m.
“While last year looked different we were thrilled to be able to provide students with a virtual learning environment to expand their horizons and learn more about the performing arts industry from local and national professionals,” said chief programming officer Amy Gosz.
Below are the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program recipients
Outstanding Ensemble
- Denmark High School – Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella
- Notre Dame de la Baie Academy – Footloose
- Preble High School – Sister Act
- Pulaski High School – Footloose
- St. Francis Xavier High School – Little Shop of Horrors
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor
- Ryan Bouchard as Ren McCormack in Pulaski High School’s production of Footloose
- Jacob Massart as Willard Hewitt in Notre Dame de la Baie Academy’s production of Footloose
- Henry Pahlow as Prince Topher in Denmark High School’s production of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella
- Aidan Stewart as The Cowardly Lion in Fond du Lac High School’s production of The Wizard of Oz
- Josh Thone as Seymour Krelburn in St. Francis Xavier High School’s production of Little Shop of Horrors
- Erik Van Kampen as Prince Eric in Fox Valley Lutheran High School’s production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress
- Amelia Gibbons as Rosie in Green Bay Southwest High School’s production of Mamma Mia!
- Sanibel Harper as Marie in Denmark High School’s production of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella
- Valerie Jeanquart as Princess Fiona in Luxemburg-Casco High School’s production of Shrek the Musical
- Tayah Keyser as Donna in Green Bay Southwest High School’s production of Mamma Mia!
- Aria Kiedinger as Miss Trunchbull in De Pere High School’s production of Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
- Lily Leicht as Audrey in St. Francis Xavier High School’s production of Little Shop of Horrors
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Role
- Timothy Bienert as Pilot/Chef Louis in Fox Valley Lutheran High School’s production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid
- Carly Bomier as Ronnette in St. Francis Xavier High School’s production of Little Shop of Horrors
- Ava Doperalski as Dragon in Luxemburg-Casco High School’s production of Shrek the Musical
- Sawyer Duquaine as Harry in Green Bay Southwest High School’s production of Mamma Mia!
- Ahnya Dvorak as Crystal in St. Francis Xavier High School’s production of Little Shop of Horrors
- Emily Hoeppner as Wendy Jo in Notre Dame de la Baie Academy’s production of Footloose
- Kyra Johnson as Scuttle in Fox Valley Lutheran High School’s production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid
- Olivia Laughlin as Torry in Hortonville High School’s production of Freaky Friday
- Everett Magnuson as Billy in Weyauwega-Fremont High School’s production of School of Rock
- Kayla Miller as Kitty in Green Bay East High School’s production of The Drowsy Chaperone
- Olivia Stager as Chiffon in St. Francis Xavier High School’s production of Little Shop of Horrors
- Matthew Suprise as Mr. Mushnik in St. Francis Xavier High School’s production of Little Shop of Horrors
- Parker Willmott as the Doctor/Escapologist in De Pere High School’s production of Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
Outstanding Student Pit Orchestra
- Preble High School – Sister Act
- Pulaski High School – Footloose
- St. Francis Xavier High School – Little Shop of Horrors
Backstage Spirit
- Technical Crew Head Leaders from De Pere High School: Emily Huebner, Catherine Erickson, Clarissa LaPlante, Sarah VonDerRuhr, Mya Vissers, Mason Lambrecht, Rachel Grimes, Adam Butzen, and Xavi Nohara
Community Engagement
Inspiration Through the Arts Scholarship
- Alaena Wolf from New London High School
Outstanding Achievement
- Gavin Nortch from Fox Valley Lutheran High School
Outstanding Student Stage Manager
- Abby Sinkula from Mishicot High School
Tickets for the Showcase at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center are $15 for adults and $10 for students. You can purchase tickets at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, by phone, or through Ticketmaster online.
The influential theater educator will be announced, along with the two nominees who will be selected to attend The Jimy Awards/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards on June 20 through June 28 in New York.