APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is announcing their Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program recognition recipients for the 2021-22 school year.

During the school year, 24 high schools took part in the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program. The program started in 2016 to celebrate and support high school theater programs and the students in Northeast Wisconsin.

This year, a team of trained adjudicators attended the school’s musical production, provided feedback, and scored each production to determine which school and recipients will be celebrated at their Tony Award style Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Showcase on May 7 at 7:30 p.m.

“While last year looked different we were thrilled to be able to provide students with a virtual learning environment to expand their horizons and learn more about the performing arts industry from local and national professionals,” said chief programming officer Amy Gosz.

Below are the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program recipients

Outstanding Ensemble

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor

Ryan Bouchard as Ren McCormack in Pulaski High School’s production of Footloose

Jacob Massart as Willard Hewitt in Notre Dame de la Baie Academy’s production of Footloose

Henry Pahlow as Prince Topher in Denmark High School’s production of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Aidan Stewart as The Cowardly Lion in Fond du Lac High School’s production of The Wizard of Oz

Josh Thone as Seymour Krelburn in St. Francis Xavier High School’s production of Little Shop of Horrors

Erik Van Kampen as Prince Eric in Fox Valley Lutheran High School’s production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Role

Timothy Bienert as Pilot/Chef Louis in Fox Valley Lutheran High School’s production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Carly Bomier as Ronnette in St. Francis Xavier High School’s production of Little Shop of Horrors

Ava Doperalski as Dragon in Luxemburg-Casco High School’s production of Shrek the Musical

Sawyer Duquaine as Harry in Green Bay Southwest High School’s production of Mamma Mia!

Ahnya Dvorak as Crystal in St. Francis Xavier High School’s production of Little Shop of Horrors

Emily Hoeppner as Wendy Jo in Notre Dame de la Baie Academy’s production of Footloose

Kyra Johnson as Scuttle in Fox Valley Lutheran High School’s production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Olivia Laughlin as Torry in Hortonville High School’s production of Freaky Friday

Everett Magnuson as Billy in Weyauwega-Fremont High School’s production of School of Rock

Kayla Miller as Kitty in Green Bay East High School’s production of The Drowsy Chaperone

Olivia Stager as Chiffon in St. Francis Xavier High School’s production of Little Shop of Horrors

Matthew Suprise as Mr. Mushnik in St. Francis Xavier High School’s production of Little Shop of Horrors

Parker Willmott as the Doctor/Escapologist in De Pere High School’s production of Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

Outstanding Student Pit Orchestra

Preble High School – Sister Act

Pulaski High School – Footloose

St. Francis Xavier High School – Little Shop of Horrors

Backstage Spirit

Technical Crew Head Leaders from De Pere High School: Emily Huebner, Catherine Erickson, Clarissa LaPlante, Sarah VonDerRuhr, Mya Vissers, Mason Lambrecht, Rachel Grimes, Adam Butzen, and Xavi Nohara

Community Engagement

Inspiration Through the Arts Scholarship

Alaena Wolf from New London High School

Outstanding Achievement

Gavin Nortch from Fox Valley Lutheran High School

Outstanding Student Stage Manager

Abby Sinkula from Mishicot High School



Tickets for the Showcase at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center are $15 for adults and $10 for students. You can purchase tickets at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, by phone, or through Ticketmaster online.

The influential theater educator will be announced, along with the two nominees who will be selected to attend The Jimy Awards/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards on June 20 through June 28 in New York.