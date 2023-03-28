APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities PAC announced on Tuesday the 2022-2023 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program recognition recipients.

In a release, the Fox Cities PAC says almost 2,000 students from a record 31 high schools participated in the program throughout the 2022-2023 school year.

The Center Stage Progam was launched in 2016 making this its seventh year. All season long participating schools and students had educational opportunities to grow together and better their craft.

This 7th year of the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program has been another wonderful year of high school students building relationships and celebrating high school musical theater with their peers. I was really inspired this season to see the commitment, joy and teamwork of all the new and experienced performers. We commend them for their dedication to each other and thank the community for helping support the next generation of leaders. -Amy Gosz, Chief Programming Officer

Listed below are all of the participating high schools:

Appleton East Ashwaubenon Brillion Chilton De Pere Denmark Fond du Lac Fox Valley Lutheran Green Bay East Green Bay Southwest Green Bay West Hortonville Kaukauna Little chute Luxemburg-Casco Mishicot Neenah New London Notre Dame Academy Oshkosh North Oshkosh West Preble Pulaski Shawano Community Southern Door St. Francis Xavier St. Mary Catholic Two Rivers West De Pere Weyauwega-Freemont Winnebago Lutheran Academy

Of the 31 participating schools, only five were selected as recipients of Outstanding Ensemble. These five schools were Ashwaubenon (Guys and Dolls), Denmark (Disney’s Newsies), Fox Valley Lutheran (Anastasia: The Musical), Green Bay Southwest (Bring It On The Musical), and Luxemburg-Casco (Mama Mia).

The following students were selected to be recipients of Outstanding Performance in a Lead Role:

Maria Argueta

(St. Mary Catholic) Alex Bowe

(Chilton) Luke Calaway

(Ashwaubenon) Lily Davis

(Hortonville) Jennifer Duarte Castillo

(Green Bay East) Ahnya Dvorak

(St. Francis Xavier) Ameilia Gibbons

(Green Bay Southwest) Sam B. Hansmann

(Winnebago Lutheran Academy) Emily Hoeppner

(Notre Dame Academy) Timothy Huber

(Pulaski) Aria Kiedinger

(De Pere) Ella Mainville

(Neenah) Hunter Malvitz

(Southern Door) Aubrey Mitchell

(West De Pere) Grace Peters

(Fox Valley Lutheran) Lauren Rank

(Preble) Owen Schulze

(Oshkosh North) Ethan Stokes

(Two Rivers) Joesph Thuecks

(Luxemburg-Casco) Olivia Weyenberg

(Ashwaubenon)

Student and school recipients were selected by a team of trained adjudicators who attended each school’s musical production and provided feedback and scores. For a full list of recipient categories and recipients, click here.

All participating schools and recognition recipients will be celebrated at a red carpet, Tony Awards-style showcase, at the PAC on Saturday, May 6, at 7:30 p.m.

At the showcase, the PAC will announce two nominees to attend the Jimmy Awards/The National High School Musical Theater Awards on June 18-27 in New York City. The Jimmy Awards will culminate the week on June 26 at the Minskoff Theater on Broadway.

Tickets for the showcase at the PAC can be bought online or in person at $15 for adults and $10 for students.