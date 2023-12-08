GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Southwest High School students are continuing their performance of “The Prom.”

The musical carries a message of acceptance as two Broadway performers try and bring an Indiana high school prom back after it has been canceled.

The Prom carries messages about inclusivity and acceptance, and when described by the cast, the moral of the story goes beyond the musical itself.

“It’s a privilege to be able to do a musical with people you already know, people that you can only become closer with and it just feels more special being in a musical with people you got to know more and love more,” said Green Bay Southwest student Lucia Suarez, who plays Dee Dee Allen.

“This show is about not being afraid of who you are and how you fit into society,” explained Bailey Fuentes who plays Emma Nolan.

When asked about why they wanted to join the production of The Prom, the cast echoed the musical’s abundance of heart that relates to the present day.

“I liked how it pushed the limits. Usually, it’s just ‘fun’ shows and not something that really has a good message as this show does, and I love that we get to tell other people’s stories similar to those we live around every single day,” said Joel Santiago, who plays Barry Glickman.

More performances for the show are on December 8 and 9 at 7 p.m.