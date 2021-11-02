Kaukauna High School telling a story through the musical ‘The Theory of Relativity’

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV)- This year Kaukauna High School is taking a different route for their high school musical performance – with no set, costumes or choreography.

They are performing The Theory of Relativity, a story about how young adults handle their personal feelings and situations. The cast and crew say the show is really about telling the stories of humanity through song. “You will laugh, you will cry, you will be amazed! In this time of separation due to technology, COVID, political differences and all that disconnects us from each other, this show will remind you that we really do need each other to not just survive, but thrive in this crazy world,” said the cast and crew.

They will be performing on:

Nov. 4-6, 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 7, 2:00 p.m.

The show will take place at Kaukauna High School, 1701 Cty CE in Kaukauna. Tickets can be purchased online and masking is optional due to no socially distanced seating, however, they do have an option to watch it online.

Courtesy: Kaukauna High School

This school year, the Fox Cities PAC and WFRV Local 5 are teaming up to showcase over 20 local high school musical productions through the Center Stage program. The program was launched in 2016 and has been a successful piece of education in the community.