LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Little Chute High School is prepared and ready to perform its rendition of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

While the story of Cinderella is a classic fairy tale that many are likely familiar with, the 2013 revised edition offers a few fun new twists to the plot that make the story more relatable to a modern audience.

The cast and crew at Little Chute High School hope to make the audience fall in love with the classic fairy tale all over again.

The play’s director stated that it was difficult to narrow down just one aspect of this production that stands out as his favorite memory during the process but does describe one event that wasn’t even a scheduled part of the show’s production.

“There was a night when I had planned to come in and work on the set, and I threw an open invitation out to our cast members to have anyone come in and help if they were available. A very large percentage of the cast showed up that evening to help out, and an impromptu pizza party erupted,” said Dan Van Eperen. “It was a great moment where I saw our cast come together as a group, and I think moments like these lead to success in the final production.”

The school is part of the Fox Cities Performing Art Center’s (PAC) Center Stage Program as well, which is showcasing a record 31 schools this year.

“[The Center Stage Program] provides amazing opportunities for our students to have access to an education in theater that they otherwise would have no access to, it allows them to build connections with theater kids across the Fox Valle,” stated Van Eperen.

Showtimes include: