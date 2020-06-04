Local 5 Presents: The Center Stage High School Musical Theater Showcase, June 6

High School Theater

(WFRV) – It’s going to be a night to remember.

Saturday, June 6 at 7 p.m. WFRV Local 5 and the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center are teaming up to present the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Showcase both on-air and online.

Bookmark this web story, and come showtime a video player will appear for you to stream the show live!

But it’s not just another show – we want to share in the big moment with you! While you’re watching the show, take a selfie and share the picture on Twitter using the hashtag: #WFRVCenterstage.

We will gather all of the pictures sent to the hashtag and put them in a gallery on wearegreenbay.com and so we can share this special moment together.

It’s a night to honor all of the incredible talents right here in Northeast Wisconsin. From a virtual red carpet to a few awards, showcases, and special recognitions, it will be a night you won’t forget!

Don’t just set a reminder on your phone so you don’t miss the show, check out the season that was on our web page dedicated strictly to high school musical theater in Wisconsin here: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/highschooltheater/

See you Saturday dressed to the nines!

