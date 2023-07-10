APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two local high school students made their debuts on a Broadway stage at the Jimmy Awards.

Hosted by ‘High School Musical’ star Corbin Bleu, the Jimmy Awards are awards given annually to recognize musical theatre performances by high school students in the United States.

Luke Calaway of Ashwaubenon High School and Lily Davis of Hortonville High School were nominated for their leading performances and chosen to represent northeast Wisconsin through the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program.

Calaway and Davis had the opportunity to learn from Broadway professionals in a week of workshops and perform on stage at the Minskoff Theater. The duo also had the opportunity to see Broadway shows, eat dinner at the famous Sardi’s restaurant, and see themselves in the lights in Time Square.

Calaway was nominated for Outstanding Performance in a Lead Role for his role as Nathan Detroit in Ashwaubenon High School’s production of Guys and Dolls. Luke is a recent graduate of Ashwaubenon High School with plans to study at UW Stevens Point this fall. He performed in the tribute production number at the Jimmy Awards.

Davis was nominated for Outstanding Performance in a Lead Role for her role as Gomez Addams in Hortonville High School’s production of The Addams Family. Lily is a recent graduate of Hortonville High School with plans to study at UW Eau Claire. She performed in the tribute production number at the Jimmy Awards.

“Congratulations to Luke and Lily for their hard work and dedication to the live performing arts,” said Fox Cities P.A.C. President and CEO Maria Van Laanen. “While in New York, they had the unique opportunity to form strong friendships with their peers from across the country and receive training from Broadway professionals. We are so proud to have these two students representing the region and the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program on a national level.”

