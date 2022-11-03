BRUSSELS, Wis. (WFRV) – Southern Door High School is excited to perform its rendition of The Addams Family this weekend, and the play’s director tells the audience to ‘expect the unexpected.’

With a variety of characters and personalities, as well as plenty of years of experience from the production staff, the performance is sure to captivate the audience both visually and emotionally.

The 53rd musical at Southern Door High School will provide plenty of laughs, as well as a happy, heartwarming final scene on stage.

In total, four people have more than 100 combined years of musical experience at Southern Door. Bob and Sue Massart have 55 combined years working backstage, and Kelly Tassoul and Kim Welch combine for 60 years of experience in doing costume design for the high school.

According to the play’s director Bonita Weydt, her favorite memory while working on The Addams Family was laughing backstage, the positive energy during rehearsals, and putting everything together and seeing the hard work pay off.

The school is part of the Fox Cities Performing Art Center’s (PAC) Center Stage Program as well, which is showcasing a record 31 schools this year.