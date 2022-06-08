(WFRV) – Two local high school students are having the opportunity of a lifetime – representing the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program at the 2022 Jimmy Awards in June.

The program stems from the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center’s (P.A.C.) urge to develop confidence and collaboration in high school students who have a passion for theater.

What are the Jimmy Awards?

The Jimmy Awards, also known as National High School Musical Theatre Awards, revolve around showcasing outstanding student achievement while recognizing individual talent in vocal, dance, and acting performances.

P.A.C. staff announced the nomination gives the two students the opportunity to compete for scholarships, learn from professionals through workshops, and perform on stage at the Minskoff Theatre in New York.

This year the event is in-person and allows 92 total students to participate in the show itself, which is scheduled to be held in the theater on June 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay Southwest High School’s production of Mamma Mia! (Feb. 2022)

Who was nominated?

Now without further ado, the following students are:

Amelia Gibbons – Green Bay Southwest High School

Gibbons is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress for her role as Rosie in the school’s recent production of Mamma Mia!

Josh Thone as Seymour and Lily Leicht as Audrey in St. Francis Xavier High School’s production of Little Shop of Horrors.

Josh Thone – St. Francis Xavier High School

Thone was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor due to his portrayal of Seymour Krelburn in the school’s production of Little Shop of Horrors.

Local 5 was able to interview Thone and classmates before a show at the end of March.

“I’ve had a lot of friends that have been a part of the Center Stage Program and have had a lot of great success being in it and attending the workshops. It’s such a great outlet for young performers – and even for people that aren’t necessarily going into the arts for a career,” he said.

For more stories about local high school theater performances, click here.