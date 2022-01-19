Notre Dame Academy back in action with performance of Footloose

High School Theater

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After a break for local high schools, theater and musicals are back in full swing, and to kick off the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program with the Fox Cities PAC, Notre Dame is performing the classic, Footloose.

There are 66 students involved in the production – from helping with choreography, stage crew, technical elements, and set design. Those with the high school say that this is the most elaborate production with lighting and choreography in recent years.

  • Notre Dame Academy Footloose
  • Notre Dame Academy Footloose
  • Notre Dame Academy Footloose
  • Notre Dame Academy Footloose
  • Notre Dame Academy Footloose
  • Notre Dame Academy Footloose
  • Notre Dame Academy Footloose
  • Notre Dame Academy Footloose
  • Notre Dame Academy Footloose

Students were able to connect to the story’s thematic elements of loss, forgiveness, and unity with parallels between the show and the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you want to catch the show, there are several days you can do so:

  • Thursday, January 20 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Friday, January 21 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, January 22 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, January 23 at 2:00 p.m.

You can purchase tickets through this link.

This school year, the Fox Cities PAC and WFRV Local 5 are teaming up to showcase over 20 local high school musical productions through the Center Stage program. The program was launched in 2016 and has been a successful piece of education in the community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly vs. Appleton East

NHM boys hockey uses discipline to get off to hot start

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights

Game of the Week: Neenah edges Appleton East to grab first place in FVA

Green Bay grabs second conference win with 69-54 triumph over IUPUI

De Pere Boys & Girls basketball