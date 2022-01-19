Notre Dame Academy back in action with performance of Footloose

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After a break for local high schools, theater and musicals are back in full swing, and to kick off the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program with the Fox Cities PAC, Notre Dame is performing the classic, Footloose.

There are 66 students involved in the production – from helping with choreography, stage crew, technical elements, and set design. Those with the high school say that this is the most elaborate production with lighting and choreography in recent years.

Notre Dame Academy Footloose

Students were able to connect to the story’s thematic elements of loss, forgiveness, and unity with parallels between the show and the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you want to catch the show, there are several days you can do so:

Thursday, January 20 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 21 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 23 at 2:00 p.m.

You can purchase tickets through this link.

This school year, the Fox Cities PAC and WFRV Local 5 are teaming up to showcase over 20 local high school musical productions through the Center Stage program. The program was launched in 2016 and has been a successful piece of education in the community.