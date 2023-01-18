GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay is excited to bring its rendition of the beautiful and dynamic musical to the stage, for the high school’s performance of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Based on the classic animated film and broadway show, Disney’s The Little Mermaid will captivate people of all ages.

Notre Dame Academy

Notre Dame’s rendition features bright colors and vibrant lights that help to bring Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, to life as she wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric, while bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs.

With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a compelling book by Doug Wright, Notre Dame’s Center Stage Liaison, Chris Salerno, says this musical will “capture your heart with its irresistible and memorable songs.”

Salerno promises many stand-out performances by both individuals and ensembles with an amazing set, amazing lighting, and incredible costumes.

The preparation did not come without its challenges, however, including fighting for auditorium space. “This was a challenge with set construction and storage. The set crew had to work many long and diverse hours to make it work,” said Salerno. “We ran into many challenges at the beginning of our production with student illnesses and a lead role leaving school. However, I do believe any immediate obstacles we faced made the cast more united.”

Notre Dame Academy

Notre Dame Academy

Notre Dame Academy

The school is part of the Fox Cities Performing Art Center’s (PAC) Center Stage Program as well, which is showcasing a record 31 schools this year.

“We LOVE Center Stage. They have provided so many amazing opportunities for our students,” stated Salerno. “Our students have participated in several workshops and clinics over the last five years. Thank you!”

Show times include:

January 19-21 at 7 p.m.

January 21-22 at 2 p.m.

Join Ariel and her colorful friends Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull, and Sebastian the crab for five performances at Notre Dame Academy beginning January 19.