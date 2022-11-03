WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) – Come out to Weyauwega this weekend to watch middle and high school students from the Weyauwega-Fremont School District perform Once Upon A Mattress.

The performances begin on November 4, with three shows available for the public’s viewing.

The showings for Once Upon A Mattress take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Both Friday and Saturday’s shows will begin at 7 p.m., and Sunday’s will start at 2 p.m.

People attending Saturday’s performance are invited to come out early for dinner and a show, dinner includes either a bowl of chili or vegetable bean soup served with a roll and only costs $5 a bowl.

According to Molly Suehs, the cast is very young, many of which are even taking the stage for their very first performance.

Even though the young cast made the production a bit of a challenge, it was also one of Suehs favorite aspects, “I really love these students and am so very proud of how far they have come. The musical came together beautifully.”

The school is part of the Fox Cities Performing Art Center’s (PAC) Center Stage Program as well, which is showcasing a record 31 schools this year.