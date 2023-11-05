BRUSSELS, Wis. (WFRV) – Theater students at Southern Door High School have been working hard through the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center’s Center Stage Program for its upcoming production of “Mary Poppins.”

“Mary Poppins” is a musical centered around a magical nanny who mysteriously appears at a troubled household to take charge of raising the two young children of a banker and a busy suffragette.

Local 5 News caught up with Bonnie Weydt, Southern Door High School Theater’s Musical Director, to talk in detail about what to expect for the upcoming production.

“The audience should be ready for the unexpected,” explained Weydt. “‘Mary Poppins’ is a big show with a large cast. It’s our largest cast in about five years [and] the most challenging scene change takes 34 people, including cast members.”

Additionally, the average number of costume changes for a cast member is six, with the highest being 12, keeping all the students on their toes.

One of the biggest upsides that Weydt has seen from her students during the development and practice for “Mary Poppins” is how the cast has come together and has grown into a group that supports and cares about each other.

While Weydt has seen a number of positive things about the show, every production has its challenges, and “Mary Poppins” is no different.

Some of the challenges felt by the Southern Door High School students have been creating that Mary Poppins magic, spending an entire day dedicated to scene changes, learning how to correctly speak and sing with the various British accents, and putting together such a big show.

Most of the challenges have been overcome by working with the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center’s Center Stage Program, which provides a multitude of opportunities for the students.

“It is a great opportunity to make connections and attend theater workshops,” stated Weydt. “The students appreciate being part of a large community of high school actors [and] singers.”

Southern Door High School will debut its production of “Mary Poppins” on November 9 at 7:00 p.m. in the community auditorium.

Additionally, there will be three other shows on November 10 at 7:00 p.m., November 11 at 7:00 p.m., and November 12 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets range between $9-14. For more information on Southern Door High School’s “Mary Poppins,” click here.