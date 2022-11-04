MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – The cast and crew of Mishicot High School’s rendition of Mamma Mia! is excited to share their version of the musical this weekend.

The show is described as funny and will have something for everyone to enjoy. The cast’s energy emanates off the stage and is sure to light up the audience.

Students say that the entire cast and crew got really close during the process of developing its performance of Mamma Mia! and hope that their energy adds to the already lively play.

The performances begin on November 4, with three shows available for the public’s viewing.

The showings for Mamma Mia! take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Both Friday and Saturday’s shows will begin at 7 p.m., and Sunday’s will start at 2 p.m.

The color and liveliness of the classic musical are said to be captivating and are sure to have the audience dancing and singing along in their seats.

The school is part of the Fox Cities Performing Art Center’s (PAC) Center Stage Program as well, which is showcasing a record 31 schools this year.

“The Center Stage Program brings a lot of great opportunities to this musical, and musicals in general because when we know we’re being adjudicated, we really want to try our best and bring a lot of energy,” stated a member of the cast. “It really adds so much to the musical, and makes it a more fun experience.”

So come out and have the time of your life this weekend.