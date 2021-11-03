Two casts, one great musical: Mishicot High School performing musical ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’

MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a story children learn at a young age and a well-known musical comedy about a coat of many colors. Now Mishicot High School is taking that iconic story and performing it for this year’s musical production.

Mishicot High School has over 100 students involved in the production, from cast to crew. Due to illness and a period of virtual learning, students only had one week to prep act one and one week to prep act two before the technical week. They have two casts, Cast A and B, who will alternate performance nights.

Below is the schedule:

Cast A: Nov. 5 at 7:00 p.m. and Nov. 7 at 2:00 p.m.

Cast B: Nov. 4 at 7:00 p.m. and Nov. 6 at 7:00 p.m.

The musical will be held at the high school, 660 Washington Street in Mishicot. Tickets at $8 at the door and masks are optional, however, there is no socially distanced seating.

Courtesy: Mishicot High School

Courtesy: Mishicot High School

Courtesy: Mishicot High School

Students involved in the production say it’s a fun show and they are happy to be back on stage together this year.

This school year, the Fox Cities PAC and WFRV Local 5 are teaming up to showcase over 20 local high school musical productions through the Center Stage program. The program was launched in 2016 and has been a successful piece of education in the community.