APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announced the awards recipients of the 2019-20 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program. While participation was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic, many of the performances and offerings in the program took place. According to the center’s website:

Throughout the 2019-20 school year, 23 high schools in the region participated in the program, an education initiative that celebrates and supports the achievements of high school theater programs in Northeastern Wisconsin.

Participating students had the opportunity to attend four workshops with professional artists at the center and had the opportunity to ask questions and explore different aspects of theater, giving them a deeper understanding of live performing arts.

A team of trained adjudicators attended the participating schools’ musical productions and provided educational feedback. Scores for each production were tabulated, and the top qualifiers were recognized in their category during the virtual Center Stage Showcase in spring. Due to COVID-19, Green Bay West, Weyauwega-Fremont and Winnebago Lutheran Academy were unable to perform their musicals as scheduled.

Participating high schools this year: Appleton East, Ashwaubenon, Brillion, Denmark, De Pere, Fond du Lac, Fox Valley Lutheran, Green Bay East, Green Bay Preble, Green Bay Southwest, Green Bay West, Hortonville, Kaukauna, Little Chute, Luxemburg-Casco, Menasha, Mishicot, Neenah, New London, Pulaski, St. Mary Catholic, Weyauwega-Fremont and Winnebago Lutheran Academy.

The 2019-20 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Award recipients:

Outstanding Overall Production

Ashwaubenon High School’s “Les Misérables”

Fond du Lac High School’s “Curtains”

Fox Valley Lutheran High School’s “Fiddler on the Roof”

Green Bay Southwest High School’s “Chicago: High School Edition”

Neenah High School’s “Seussical”

Outstanding Ensemble

Ashwaubenon High School’s “Les Misérables”

Fox Valley Lutheran High School’s “Fiddler on the Roof”

Green Bay East High School’s “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas”

Green Bay Southwest High School’s “Chicago: High School Edition”

Green Bay Preble High School’s “Mamma Mia!”

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor

Jonah Bixby as Tevye in Fox Valley Lutheran High School’s “Fiddler on the Roof”

Sam Calaway as Monsieur Thenardier in Ashwaubenon High School’s “Les Misérables”

Quincy Clark as Captain Hook in Kaukauna High School’s “Peter Pan”

Benjamin Danen as Robbie Hart in De Pere High School’s “The Wedding Singer”

Wil Mannion as Phil Davis in Green Bay East High School’s “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas”

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress

Grace Holmes as Velma Kelly in Green Bay Southwest High School’s “Chicago: High School Edition”

Ella Eastman-Kiesow as Mayzie in Neenah High School’s “Seussical”

Eden Marshall as Sandra Bloom in St. Mary Catholic High School’s “Big Fish”

Madeline Miner as Eponine in Ashwaubenon High School’s “Les Misérables”

Elizabeth Waterman as Bloody Mary in Mishicot High School’s “South Pacific”

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor

Vince Adams as Harry in Green Bay Preble High School’s “Mamma Mia!”

Theodore Hock as LeFou in Pulaski High School’s “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”

Kayden Kloehn as Franz Klineman in New London High School’s “Rock of Ages (High School Edition)”

Blake Larson as Lazar Wolf in Fox Valley Lutheran High School’s “Fiddler on the Roof”

Mickey Wirtz As Cogsworth in Pulaski High School’s “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress

Elizabeth Cantwell as Mary Sunshine in Green Bay Southwest High School’s “Chicago: High School Edition”

Victoria Lyons as Tanya in Green Bay Preble High School’s “Mamma Mia!”

Zoe Nickchen as Jojo in Hortonville High School’s “Seussical”

Auden Pearson as Tiger Lily in Kaukauna High School’s “Peter Pan”

Olivia Walters as Chava in Fox Valley Lutheran High School’s “Fiddler on the Roof”

Rising Star

Recognizes an underclassman in a feature role who is not eligible for a lead or supporting role nomination.

Jaeden Schmidt as Christopher Belling in Fond du Lac High School’s “Curtains”

Wren Xiong as Cogsworth in Little Chute High School’s “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”

Community Engagement Award

Celebrating one outstanding school who connected its production back to its community.

Brillion High School with it production of “Once Upon a Mattress”

Outstanding Achievement Award

Celebrating a student who has triumphed over and defied challenges.

Anna Roth from De Pere High School

Backstage Spirit Award

Recognizing the individual or crew who tirelessly contributed to the creation of seamless storytelling on stage.

Emma Murray, Addie Van Nuland, Grace Meyer, Lizzy Holschuh, Miriam Shofner, Sue Zinzi, Ola Jasiniewska: The Female Deck Crew of St. Mary Catholic High School’s “Big Fish”

Influential Theater Educator Award

Justin Liepert, Winnebago Lutheran Academy