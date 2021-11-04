‘We are back and we are excited!’ Southern Door High School presents ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’

BRUSSELS, Wis. (WFRV) – Another high school musical production season is underway at Southern Door High School and this year they are performing Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The story of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is one that is taught at a young age and the Southern Door High School Music Department is happy to be back on stage after a year of waiting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Performances will be held at Southern Door High School at 2073 County Road DK in Brussels.

Courtesy: Southern Door High School

November 5-6, 11-12 at 7:00 p.m.

November 7 & 13 at 2:00 p.m.

You can purchase tickets online through this link.

Masks are highly recommended and will be given out before the performance. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available.