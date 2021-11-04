‘We are back and we are excited!’ Southern Door High School presents ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’

High School Theater

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Southern Door High School

BRUSSELS, Wis. (WFRV) – Another high school musical production season is underway at Southern Door High School and this year they are performing Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The story of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is one that is taught at a young age and the Southern Door High School Music Department is happy to be back on stage after a year of waiting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Performances will be held at Southern Door High School at 2073 County Road DK in Brussels.

  • Courtesy: Southern Door High School
  • Courtesy: Southern Door High School
  • Courtesy: Southern Door High School
  • Courtesy: Southern Door High School
  • Courtesy: Southern Door High School
  • November 5-6, 11-12 at 7:00 p.m.
  • November 7 & 13 at 2:00 p.m.

You can purchase tickets online through this link.

Masks are highly recommended and will be given out before the performance. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation pick em 11/3/21

Green Bay Nation 11/3/21 Lets Get Social

Green Bay Nation challenge or no challenge 11/3/21

Green Bay Nation 11/3/21 - lets go play the chiefs

GBN 11/3/21 - Rodgers tests positive for Covid

Keys to the Game vs Chiefs