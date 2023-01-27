Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) arrives to the Capitol for the final vote of the week on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she has “absolutely no intention” of watching the video of her husband, Paul Pelosi, being attacked with a hammer at the couple’s San Francisco home in October, after footage of the attack was released Friday.

The San Francisco Superior Court also released the 911 call made by Paul Pelosi, video of accused attacker David DePape breaking into the house, and audio from an interview police conducted with DePape following the attack.

“As you know today there was a release of some information. I have not heard the 911 call, I have not heard the confession, I have not seen the break in and I have absolutely no intention of seeing the deadly assault on my husband’s life,” Pelosi told reporters shortly after the evidence was made public.

Release of the materials comes roughly three months after Paul Pelosi was attacked at the couple’s San Francisco residence. Authorities allege that DePape broke into the home in the early hours of Oct. 28 and asked where the then-Speaker was before striking Paul Pelosi in the head with a hammer. He is facing federal and state charges.

Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., at the time. Paul Pelosi spent six days in the hospital and underwent surgery to treat a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

He has been seen on Capitol Hill in the time since.

A San Francisco Superior Court judge ruled on Wednesday that evidence from the attack — including body camera footage, the 911 call, parts of DePape’s interview with police and security video of the break-in — must be released. The decision followed a motion from news organizations arguing that the materials should be released, citing transparency.

The footage, which is graphic, shows Pelosi and DePape standing in the doorway of the San Francisco home, both grasping into a hammer.

“Hi, how are you doing?” an officer says. “What’s going on, man?”

“Everything’s good,” DePape responded.

The officer then instructs the men to drop the hammer, but DePape then takes control of the hammer from Pelosi, winds up and strikes him.

The moment DePape swings at Pelosi is not seen on camera, as the two men had moved out of view. The footage then shows Pelosi laying face down on the ground, with blood pooling around him. The officers at that point restrained DePape.

Nancy Pelosi on Friday thanked the public for their prayers.

“It’s with a grateful heart and on behalf of my entire family that we continue to thank people for all of their prayers that they continue to send us, asking about the progress my husband is making, and he is making progress but it’ll take more time,” she said.

“I won’t be making any more statements about this case as it proceeds, except to again thank people and inform them of Paul’s progress. But that will be the end of what I’ll say about the case,” she added.

DePape pleaded not guilty to six state charges in December, including attempted murder. In November, he pleaded not guilty to federal charges of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault of an immediate family member of a federal official.