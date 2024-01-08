Senate Democrats’ campaign arm announced it is making its first investment in organizing staff in Montana and Ohio of the 2024 cycle for what will be two hotly contested Senate races.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) said in a Monday release it is making an eight-figure investment for staff on the ground in those states. The release states the investment is the DSCC’s first in direct voter contact programs and organizing staff, and additional states and funding will be announced.

“The DSCC’s investments in sustained, effective grassroots organizing will lay the groundwork for our campaigns to win tough races,” said Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), chair of the DSCC, in the release.

The investment will fund staff focused on field organizing, field training programs to increase volunteer capacity, data and analytics, voting access and protection and outreach to communities of color and other specific constituencies.

The DSCC already announced investments to set up “Command Center” offices in five states and fund staff focused on attacking Republican candidates in nine states.

“This election will determine the future of our country, and we look forward to joining with voters, volunteers and community leaders to defend Democrats’ Senate majority that is fighting for the priorities that matter most to hard working Americans,” Peters said.

Montana Sen. Jon Tester (D) and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown (D) will be two of Republicans’ top targets for the 2024 Senate elections with both running for reelection in red-leaning states that voted for former President Trump in 2016 and 2020.

The seats up for election this year present more pickup opportunities for Republicans, putting Democrats in the position of trying to defend their seats. But Democrats are still looking to go on offense in a couple of states where they see possible opportunities, like Texas and Florida.