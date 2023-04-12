Republican J.R. Majewski is launching another bid to oust Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio).

Majewski won the Republican nomination to challenge Kaptur last year, overcoming a crowded primary field. Former President Donald Trump eventually endorsed his campaign, raising the GOP’s hopes of flipping the district.

But Majewski’s campaign collapsed in the fall following revelations that he had misrepresented his military service. Those revelations prompted national Republicans to pull support for his campaign. He ultimately lost to Kaptur by 13 points.

In a video on Wednesday, however, Majewski accused Kaptur of running “one of the most dishonest campaigns in history” and insisted that his military service record had been “vindicated.”

“I’m proud to stand with the truth and I’m proud that my record has been vindicated and I’m proud to be stronger than ever in my fight alongside you against the corrupt, elite class of Washington, D.C.,” he said in announcing his campaign.

“Last cycle, we started a movement,” he added. “This cycle, we win.”

Ohio’s 9th District has historically leaned Democratic. But a new congressional map approved last year shifted the district’s makeup toward Republicans, putting Kaptur, a 30-year veteran of the House, squarely in the GOP’s sights. It’s one of 37 Democratic-held districts on the National Republican Congressional Committee’s (NRCC) initial 2024 target list.

Several other Republicans have already launched challenges to Kaptur in 2024, including several former GOP elected officials.