CrossFit One Shot: How a Marine and his wife are inspiring others to get the most out of their life

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) You can find Chase Ford breaking a sweat inside his gym – CrossFit One Shot.

The gym name ties in with his days with the military.

“We’re trying to challenge the members to continually push the ‘one shot’ they have at life and don’t waste it, because it can be gone just like that,” he said.

Chase personally knows that based on his time as a machine gunner with the 2nd Battalion 8th Marines. He was deployed twice to Iraq with his second deployment to Karma.

“We were trying to get all the insurgencies out of that city,” he explained. “We worked there with the local police and local military that we were training [so they could] eventually take over that city when we were gone.”

He says there was constant combat during his time there.

“If we weren’t getting attacked everyday, the enemy was planning attacks to hit us pretty hard,” he said. “The biggest things that we dealt with were heavy sniper fire. We had platoons that we served with that had about 90% casualty rates.”

Chase’s service would end after 4 years in 2008, but the transition back home wasn’t easy due to the things he saw and experienced.

“I lost some of my closest friends and that’s definitely hard to deal with and manage,” he said. “I think about those things to keep me pushing everyday because I still have the ability to do that, and my buddies don’t have the ability to do that. So I want to live a legacy through them.”

Chase started doing triathlons to cope with the stress he was having on a daily basis.

“To this day I still go for a run everyday, and it’s something that kind of equalizes my mood,” he said. “It’s something that I’ve just needed instead of taking all of this medication ..”

Hes completed an Ironman, a 100 miler and other major races.

He and his wife Courtney later opened up their 5,000 square foot Cross Fit gym in 2014.

Chase hopes to inspire others that taking care of your body, also helps take care of your mind

“I want to show, specifically veterans, that they can do something else rather than stay at home and suffer from the PTSD and other stuff that they deal with,” he said.

