Manitowoc, Wis. (WFRV) – Christa Collier joined the U.S. Air Force in 1997.

“Military recruiters come to high schools to say, ‘Hey, have you ever thought about military service?’ And an Air Force recruiter had come into the school and kind of talked to me about things; I could travel, I could get money for school,” Collier recalled.

“I thought, ‘Four years, four years is nothing.’ So, I joined for a four-year enlistment and 25 years later, here I am,” she said.

Little did the Manitowoc native know, she would one day become one of those recruiters.

After Twenty-five years, several moves both across the country and up in the ranks, Collier is finally ready to enter the realm of the veteran world.

But back in ’97 while her friends were enjoying the summer before college, she was off to begin her story with the Air Force

“My friends were leaving for college literally in August and I was shipping off for basic training. So, I was going through kind of similar things that my friends were going through in college except at a little bit faster of a pace, and a little bit more structured than what college life is,” said Collier.

Fifteen of those 25 years were spent in recruiting, where Collier found her passion.

Working with civilians standing in the same position she once stood before joining, Collier worked her way up to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant.

“It was hard. But at the end of the day I guarantee you, up until my last duty day, nobody outworked me. I outstudied everybody, I outworked everybody, and basically, I just did the right thing all the time,” she said.

“My motto, I have a Chief’s coin, that says, ‘Do what’s right, not what’s easy.’ As long as you live by that motto, and you take care of people… As a leader, once I got into leadership, you take care of your airmen, your airmen take care of you, and it worked from there,” Collier said.

Although her retirement officially begins in January, Collier retired in front of family and friends in a Manitowoc ceremony.

Now, Collier is ready to join the veteran community, but the military will always be in her blood.

“The days are super long, but the years flew by. I can’t believe that 25 years later, I’m here, retiring. One-hundred percent I’ll miss it, but I know I’m passing the baton to the next generation who are going to be able to continue to support and defend our country,” she said.