FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Walking and hitchhiking; that’s how a 16-year-old Albert Erbach made it from his small town of Milton, Wisconsin out to California after deciding to leave home.

“I enjoyed it, actually. I worked, I had jobs, I did everything you can think of from digging ditches to milking cows, and I was happy doing it,” Erbach recalled.

When the Vietnam war started ramping up by 1961, Erbach knew it was time to answer the call.

“My Dad was in the Navy; his brothers were in the Navy. I wanted to go Air Force, but they wouldn’t take me because I was a non-high school-graduate,” he said.

Trained in aviation hydraulics, Erbach would make a 20-year career out of the Navy.

And while multiple deployments to Vietnam and elsewhere showed Erbach the ugly side of war, he reflects now on the beautiful side- The people, the culture, the land.

“We’d go into Subic Bay for R&R, or we’d go into Singapore, or Yokosuka, Japan, we’d go to Hong Kong and other areas around there. So, it was interesting, like I said I really enjoyed being over there,” said Erbach.

Though Erbach got out of the service in 1980, that ugly side of war stayed with him, as it does with many veterans.

Now, he’s hoping to support others going through what he did so that they’re not alone- through a group he recently found in Fond Du Lac: Navy Club USA Ship 75.

“They’re community-minded, they’re doing all kinds of work to help veterans that are having problems, and so I thought, ‘Well that’s the kind of thing I want to get into,'” he said.

Because as most men and women who have served know, there’s someone who always has your six.

“I had PTSD and couldn’t get any help, I just had to get over it myself. So, I think it’s good to get together with these people and help any way you can,” Erbach said.

In the coming weeks, we’ll learn more about Navy Club Ship 75, and what it’s doing for veterans in the Fond Du Lac community and beyond. To learn more about the group, click here.