NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – Andy Brigham had a non-traditional path to serving his country.

“Just the adventure of being out on the ocean, I love the water. That’s what I wanted to do and I also wanted to serve my country. So, that’s what I wanted to do my whole life,” Brigham said.

Growing up in a Navy family in New London, Brigham always knew he wanted to put on the uniform.

But his path to the Navy blues was cut short before it ever started in 1978. The day before he was to report for bootcamp, Brigham was electrocuted on the job at a local factory.

“I didn’t talk about it for almost 40 years, because I felt I’d let my country down. But being around veterans, they got me to realize that what I did mattered, and that I still and one of them, even though I’m not a veteran,” he said.

Brigham serves his country in a different way now- Volunteering in the veteran community. Namely, as the Assistant State Captain for the Patriot Guard Riders, a volunteer group of funeral escorts who honor those who paid the ultimate price- Not only active military and veterans, but law enforcement, EMS and firefighters.

“We stand for our fallen, the people that fought for our country. Whether they died in service or they died later, it doesn’t matter. They’re veterans and they deserve the ultimate respect on their final stage,” said Brigham.

Brigham also volunteers as an escort on the Old Glory Honor Flights, immersing himself in the veteran community. Brigham says he’s found a sense of belonging and for him, its been theraputic.

“I’m actually serving my country now, helping out with Patriot Guard and Old Glory. I couldn’t serve my country per say, but I’m serving them now and respecting our fallen and our veterans that are living today. So, it makes me feel better that I couldn’t complete my service doing what I actually wanted to do,” Brigham said.

To request the Patriot Guard Riders services, or to learn more about joining click here.